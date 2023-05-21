Manchester City claim their fifth Premier League title in six season

City unfurled a giant flag at their Etihad Stadium moments after the title win was secured.—twitter

Manchester City have clinched their fifth Premier League title in six seasons after Arsenal's defeat to Nottingham Forest. This victory cemented a four-point lead for City over Arsenal at the top of the table, with the Gunners having just one remaining game this season.

The conclusion of an extraordinary run of 11 consecutive wins in the final stages of the season saw Manchester City dismantle Arsenal's pursuit of their first Premier League title since 2003/04. Back in January, City trailed Arsenal by eight points, but they turned the tables and remained unbeaten since their 1-0 loss to Tottenham on February 5, while Arsenal stumbled along the way.

The next match on City's agenda is against Chelsea on Super Sunday, a game that will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. This final home game of the season will witness City lifting the trophy once again, marking their third consecutive retention of the Premier League title.

City now stands on the brink of achieving a remarkable treble, consisting of the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League titles. Only Manchester United in the 1998/99 season has accomplished this feat in English football.

Prior to their Champions League final against Inter Milan on June 10, City will face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3. Winning the Champions League would be a historic milestone for the club, as they have never before lifted the esteemed European Cup.

Ilkay Gundogan, the captain of Manchester City, expressed his admiration for being a part of the team's achievement. He acknowledged the arduous nature of the Premier League and described winning the title as a special accomplishment. Gundogan expressed gratitude to Pep Guardiola, the supporting staff, and everyone involved in the club, as their contribution played an integral role in the team's success.

Gundogan also acknowledged the unwavering support of the fans, emphasizing their importance and the inspiration they provided throughout the season. He expressed his hope that securing the Premier League title once again would serve as a fitting tribute to the passionate supporters.

Manchester City's triumph this season not only highlights their exceptional quality and consistency but also underscores their commitment to continuous success. With five titles in six years, the club's achievements have firmly established them as a force to be reckoned with in English football. As players, staff, and fans reflect on this unforgettable season, they look ahead with optimism and determination for future triumphs.