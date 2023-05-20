Cate Blanchett addresses first-time experience at the Cannes as ‘a nobody’

Cate Blanchett has recently addressed her first Cannes Film Festival as “a nobody”.



This year, the actress attended the event in France to promote her new movie, The New Boy directed by Warwick Thornton.

In a new interview with PEOPLE on May 19, Cate talked about her first Cannes experience back in 1999 at the age of 30.

“The first time I came to Cannes, I was covered in bruises because I just came into the market with a little tiny comedy in the marketplace and as a ‘nobody’,” said the 54-year-old.

The Tár actress continued, “So, I was completely elbowed out of the way.”

Elaborating on more, the Don’t Look Up star noted, “The next time I came with a film, I'm not quite sure why it did, but it opened the festival. And then I had people pushing other people out of the way and was walking down the carpet arm in arm with some movie star.”

The actress recalled, “So, it holds both those experiences, and you don't forget the first experience.”

This time, Cate came up with her latest movie which highlights her native country.

“To come here and to be recognised by a completely different culture, I think that’s when you start to think, ‘Okay, we are engaged in universal storytelling’,” stated The Aviator actress.

Cate pointed out, “This isn’t just specifically Australian, it isn’t just a form of personal expression. There are ways that you can start then working with other cinema artists so your work continues to grow.”

“I think that’s the incredible opportunity, at a festival like this,” she added.