Johnny Depp seen strumming guitar in behind the scene video from latest film

Johnny Depp on Friday shared a behind the scene video from his recently released movie "Jeanne du Barry".

The actor posted the video on his TikTok account before sharing it to his Instagram stories.

The actor is seen strumming a guitar while smoking.

Written and directed by Maïwenn, the film stars herself and Johnny Depp in the leading roles.



Jeanne du Barry had its world premiere as the opening film at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on 16 May 2023, before being theatrically released in France on the same day.



Speaking at a news conference, Depp pushed back at suggestions he was making a comeback with the movie.



"I keep wondering about the word comeback, because I didn't go anywhere," the actor said.

He added, "Yeah, maybe people stopped calling out of whatever their fear was at the time but no, I didn't go nowhere."



"Jeanne du Barry," in which Depp plays King Louis XV, received a seven-minute standing ovation at the luxurious Grand Theatre Lumiere.

