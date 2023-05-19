OpenAI launches ChatGPT mobile app for iOS, android version coming soon

OpenAI has made a significant move by launching a mobile app for ChatGPT, their highly advanced AI chatbot, on the App Store for iOS. Android users, however, will have to wait a little longer for their version, as OpenAI has promised an Android app will be coming "soon."
The ChatGPT app provides users with a glimpse into the world of AI, showcasing the capabilities of a real language model. Users can engage in conversations, ask questions, and receive humanlike responses. Even Microsoft has recognised the potential of ChatGPT, utilising it as the foundation for Bing Chat. However, it is important to note that AI models still have a long way to go before they can fully replace traditional sources of factual information.
Until now, ChatGPT has primarily been accessed through web browsers, with a few third-party developers experimenting with mobile adaptations. OpenAI's recent announcement marks the official availability of ChatGPT on the App Store for iOS, with Android users eagerly awaiting their turn.
While OpenAI has not provided a precise timeline for the Android app release, it is reasonable to assume that it will not be too far behind. The Android version is expected to offer similar functionality to the current iOS app. Paid users will gain access to the more advanced GPT-4 language model, enabling them to leverage its enhanced capabilities and receive faster responses. Meanwhile, free users will have access to Whisper, OpenAI's voice recognition software, and the ability to synchronize their interactions across multiple devices. Essentially, the mobile app brings all the previous capabilities of ChatGPT into a convenient, native format.
Interestingly, Google has also been expanding its AI presence, introducing Labs such as Duet AI and generative AI in Google Search. Although these features differ from a chatbot, the integration of AI into search functions holds the potential to provide users with reliable information, assuming the language model can effectively discern fact from fiction.
As the boundaries of AI technology continue to be pushed, the availability of ChatGPT on mobile devices represents another step forward in making advanced language models more accessible to a wider audience. With OpenAI's commitment to expanding its reach across different platforms, it won't be long before Android users can also experience the power of ChatGPT firsthand.
