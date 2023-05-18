Deadly floods in Italy lead to F1 race cancellation, evacuations

Volunteer firefighters ride their dinghy across a street flooded by the river Savio in the Ponte Vecchio district of Cesena, central eastern Italy, on May 17, 2023. —AFP

Heavy rainfall in Italy's Emilia-Romagna region has resulted in the loss of at least eight lives, while several individuals remain unaccounted for, according to officials.

The downpours prompted the evacuation of around 10,000 people, with some requiring helicopter rescues from rooftops.

The flooding has affected 23 towns, with 14 rivers breaching their banks. The mayor of Ravenna described the city as unrecognisable in the aftermath of the deluge. Consequently, the Emilia-Romagna F1 Grand Prix scheduled for this weekend has been cancelled.

Discussions on Wednesday between local authorities and race organizers in Imola determined that it would be impractical to proceed with the event. The region is expected to witness additional rainfall in the coming days. Ravenna's mayor, Michele de Pascale, lamented it as the "worst night in the history of Romagna," highlighting the city's extensive damage. Similarly, the mayor of Forli, Gian Luca Zattini, expressed that his city was left devastated and in pain.

In Cesena, residents sought refuge on rooftops, awaiting rescue by helicopter or boat. The mayor of Castel Bolognese described the situation as catastrophic, with thousands of residents in single-floor homes requiring assistance. The town is presently without electricity, and people are finding shelter in gyms and schools across Emilia-Romagna.

Regional President Stefano Bonaccini urged residents to stay away from rivers and advised those living near watercourses to seek higher ground. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni chaired a crisis meeting with civil protection officials and expressed gratitude to the rescuers who risked their lives to aid the victims. Volunteer teams have arrived to support the local emergency services in the affected region.

In some areas, rainfall exceeded the measuring capacity of instruments, making it difficult to accurately quantify the precipitation. BBC Weather Presenter Chris Fawkes noted that northern Italy has transitioned from severe drought to heavy rain, with the recent deluge caused by Storm Minerva.

Fawkes added that the region had already experienced significant rainfall earlier this month, leading to flooding and saturated soils, which hampered the absorption of the current heavy rainfall. Italy is expected to face additional thundery downpours in the next couple of weeks.