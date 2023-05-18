Nicolas Cage's entry in 'Dead by Daylight' leaves internet crazy

Nicolas Cage will be featured in the multiplayer survival game Dead by Daylight.

On Twitter developer Behavior Interactive announced, "It's the performance of a lifetime. Dead by Daylight: Nicolas Cage. Coming to a realm near you. Learn more on July 5th."



The 59-year-old will play himself in the role of a Survivor, according to Eurogamer.

"After countless awards and over one hundred movies shot across the globe, Nicolas Cage had seen it all and done it all — or so he thought," it reads.

"While on set filming the role of a lifetime, his performance summoned The Entity, a malevolent being of incomprehensible power. The actor soon found himself cast in otherworldly Fog, forced to Survive a host of terrifying Killers deadlier than even the most scathing film critic."

In other news, Renfield makeup artist Christien Tinsley has spilled the beans on Cage's method of acting for Dracula.

During an interview with Variety, the makeup artist said they employed 3D printing to craft Dracula’s popular fangs.

“This was the first film that I know of where we used 3D printing to do all the dentures,” adding, “We jumped in headfirst with 3D printing. We would scan Nic’s teeth and digitally sculpt them.”