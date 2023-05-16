Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to ink ‘Road to Makkah’ project

In a bid to provide hassle-free immigration process to intending pilgrims in major cities, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will sign Road to Makkah Project.
As per the detail, Saudi Arabia Deputy Minister of Interior Dr Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al-Daoud has arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit during which he will sign “Road to Makkah Project” to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims.
During his stay in Pakistan, the distinguished Saudi official is scheduled to finalise and ink an agreement pertaining to the “Road to Makkah” project.
This initiative is expected to mark a major milestone in simplifying and streamlining immigration processes for pilgrims, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience.
In addition to the signing ceremony, the Saudi deputy interior minister is also expected to hold meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, federal minister for narcotics control and others.
Upon his arrival at the Nur Khan Airbase, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah extended a warm welcome to the visiting dignitary.
It is pertinent to mention here that nearly 40,000 intending pilgrims would depart for Saudi Arabia from Islamabad airport under the Road to Makkah initiative this year.
Under the Road to Makkah project, all immigration requirements of pilgrims are to be fulfilled at the Islamabad Airport.
This saves pilgrims several hours upon reaching the kingdom since they can just enter the country, having gone through immigration already at home.
