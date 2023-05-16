Benedict Cumberbatch to play grieving widower in ‘The Thing With Feathers’

'The Thing With Feathers' launched at Cannes Market

Benedict Cumberbatch is all set to star in the screen adaptation of Max Porter’s esteemed novel Grief is the Thing With Feathers, where he will portray the character of a grieving widower with two sons.

Dylan Southern’s screen adaptation of the novel will center on Cumberbatch’s character as he loses his sense of what’s real and what’s not when a mysterious presence with feathers, called “Crow” becomes a part of his life.

Cumberbatch weighed in on the film adaptation saying, “Having been a huge fan of Max Porter’s extraordinary book and Enda Walsh’s stage adaptation I was skeptical about a film adaptation. But the experience of reading Dylan Southern’s adaptation rekindled the cinematic memory of reading this most visceral tale of a family consumed by grief.”

Author Porter also sang praises of Southern’s adaptation, “I love Dylan Southern’s adaptation of Grief is the Thing With Feathers. Dylan understands how this story is just as much about domesticity, awkward humour, the silly, fun, and strange routines of raising children, as it is about inexplicable rage and pain. In 'Crow' he has created something wild, a cinematic monster unlike anything else.”

The film, produced by SunnyMarch’s Adam Ackland and Leah Clarke, is being launched at the Cannes Market.

Max Porter’s bestselling novel has been sold in 29 countries. Its stage adaptation starred acclaimed actor Cillian Murphy as the father and the “Crow”. Murphy was deemed a “wonder” for his haunting portrayal of the two characters.