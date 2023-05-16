Barcelona men, women celebrate dual league titles with city parade

Barcelona celebrate winning La Liga with open top bus parade. Anadolou Agency

Barcelona players from both the men's and women's teams reveled in the adoration of thousands of fans as they celebrated their dual league titles with a vibrant parade through the city streets.

The men's team, led by Xavi Hernandez, secured their 27th league title by defeating Espanyol, while the women's team triumphed with their fourth consecutive Liga F win. Riding in open-top buses, the players embarked on a jubilant journey from Camp Nou to the Arc de Triomf monument, accompanied by supporters braving the threat of rain.

The streets were filled with exuberant crowds, with players proudly displaying their championship t-shirts and engaging with the fans.

The parade route took the buses through Plaza Catalunya and culminated at the Arc de Triomf, attracting an increasing number of spectators along the way. The festive atmosphere was accompanied by music and colored smoke, creating an electrifying ambiance.

Supporters expressed their positive sentiments, although they held high expectations for the teams' future performances in Europe.

While celebrating the recent successes, some fans couldn't help but chant Lionel Messi's name, yearning for his return to Barcelona after his stint with Paris Saint-Germain. Opinions were divided among supporters regarding Messi's potential comeback, as some welcomed the idea, while others expressed concerns about rebuilding the team. Nonetheless, the focus remained on the dual triumphs achieved by both the men's and women's teams.

The parade served as a testament to the unity between the players and the fans, with balconies adorned with flags and onlookers climbing atop bus stop shelters for better views of their heroes. The celebrations continued as the men's team prepared for their final match at the Spotify Camp Nou, while the women's team geared up for the upcoming Champions League final in Eindhoven.

The parade, featuring both teams together, marked an unprecedented event in the club's history. It showcased the resilience and determination of the players and instilled hope for future victories among the supporters.

The joyous occasion brought Barcelona fans together, creating lasting memories of the team's outstanding achievements.