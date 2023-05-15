WWE's Randy Orton might not be back in action

WWE star Randy Orton. — AFP/File

WWE star Randy Orton, who has been on a break from wrestling after his back injury last year, might not be able to return to the squared circle ever again.

The 43-year-old's father, Bob Orton Jr, has given an update about his health. He believes that his son might not be able to wrestle again.

Fourteen-time WWE World Heavyweight champion played his last match on May 20, 2022, where he lost the RAW Tag Team Titles to the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.



Orton has been sidelined with a back injury since November of last year. It's been reported that he underwent surgery to fuse his lower back, but the procedure in question means that he'll be out for a long period of time.

However, a recent health update revealed that Orton is nowhere close to returning to WWE, though his father's revelation has created doubts about if he'll ever step into the squared circle again.

"He's training, so we'll see what happens; I don't know. If he feels like going back or he feels like he's ready to go back, I think he might. Then again, he's pretty well taken care of. I don't think he needs to. And I think the doctors have told him not to. But Randy will do what Randy wants to do," said Bob Orton Jr in an Interview with WristleBing with Sportskeeda.

Orton Jr said that his son's determination to return reflects the mindset of many wrestlers who find it difficult to quit before they feel their time is up.

"Wrestling, you know when you get in there and you got some people going crazy, you just love it. So it's hard to leave," he said.

It must be noted that during an Interview with Fox 2 Now, The Viper said if he had known the toll RKO takes on his body, he would've chosen a different finishing move.

"I kind of wish I could go back in time and create a finishing move that didn’t entail me jumping up as high as I can and landing on my back. After doing that a couple of thousand times over the last few decades, I’m starting to feel it,” said the 43-year-old wrestler.