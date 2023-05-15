Pierce Brosnan explains why he never gets angry

Pierce Brosnan has recently confessed that he never gets angry and tries to keep him calm and balanced during heated moment.



Speaking to US Closer, the former 007 star revealed that he “sees no point” in losing his temper.

“I don't get angry. I could get angry – but where would that anger go?” said the 69-year-old

The November actor continued, “There would be no point.”

Elsewhere in the interview, The Misfits star also mentioned he enjoys meditation, using it to “quiet his mind” adding, “he has an affinity with water.”

“I have fond memories of the seaside,” remarked the actor.

The Foreigner actor recalled, “So, when I dropped into America in the 1980s, there was only one place to be – and that was on the coast.”

Following his solitary childhood, Pierce first wanted to become a painter so he began training at Saint Martin's School of Art in London, studying commercial illustration.

Pierce disclosed that he planned to become a graphic artist after his training. However, he went into acting career after working as a full-time job for three years.

As far as personal life is concerned, Pierce was married twice and he’s a father of five children.

The actor lost his first wife and adopted daughter Charlotte died due to ovarian cancer in 1991 and 2013 respectively.

In 1994, Pierce again found love and met his second wife Keely Smith, a journalist, whom he married in 2001 and shares two sons.

On the professional front, Pierce received an OBE award in 2003 for “outstanding contribution to the British film industry”.