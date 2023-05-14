Real Madrid secure 1-0 victory over Getafe ahead of Champions League clash

Real Madrid´s Spanish midfielder Marco Asensio vies with Getafe´s Spanish forward Borja Mayoral (L) during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Getafe CF at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 13, 2023. AFP

Real Madrid's backup players narrowly defeated Getafe 1-0, reserving their top players for the crucial Champions League semifinal against Manchester City.

Marco Asensio scored the lone goal in the 70th minute. Real Madrid has shifted its focus from defending the domestic title to winning the Champions League and the Copa del Rey. Barcelona, on the other hand, can secure the domestic title if they win against Espanyol, needing only two points from the remaining matches.

This would be their first league victory since Lionel Messi's departure two seasons ago.

Carlo Ancelotti, the manager of Real Madrid, fielded only four first-choice players against Getafe to prioritize the upcoming second leg against Manchester City. Camavinga suffered a knock but is expected to recover. Karim Benzema, Rodrygo, and David Alaba were excluded from the squad due to minor fitness concerns. Vinícius Júnior, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos were used as substitutes in the second half. Ancelotti praised his players' professionalism and the boost provided by the result.

Getafe, a team fighting against relegation, paid tribute to Real Madrid for winning the Copa del Rey. Eden Hazard, who had started only one league game this season, made a rare start. The match remained dull in the first half, but Real Madrid improved in the second half. Asensio scored the winning goal with a deflected long-range shot.

Asensio, known for making an impact as a substitute, is likely to have a similar role in the upcoming match against Manchester City.

In the race for the final Champions League spot, Villarreal closed the gap on fourth-placed Real Sociedad with a 5-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao. Villarreal is now five points behind Sociedad with four games remaining. Girona, a surprise performer this season, secured a 2-2 draw against Sociedad, maintaining their strong form and positioning themselves for a Conference League berth.

Osasuna bounced back from their loss in the Copa del Rey final by defeating Almeria 3-1, with loanee Abde Ezzalzouli impressing by scoring a goal.

Overall, Real Madrid's backup players secured a narrow win against Getafe, keeping their top players fresh for the important Champions League match against Manchester City. Barcelona has a chance to win the domestic title, while Villarreal and Girona are competing for the final Champions League spot.