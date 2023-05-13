Carla Bruni reacts to royal portrait of King Charles, William and George

Singer and fashion model Carla Bruni was prominent among over one million people who liked the portrait featuring King Charles and two future kings; William and George.

The photo of the king and his heirs was released on the official Instagram page of the British Royal Family with caption, "The King with The Prince of Wales and Prince George of Wales in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on Coronation Day."

Carla Bruni is the wife of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy.

Last month, Carla Bruni shared multiple throwback photos with Britain's King Charles who recently postponed his visit to France due to ongoing protests.

The model wrote she and her husband undertook the visit to commemorate General Charles De Gaulle's famous speech of June 18 ,1940 on BBC Radio.

In his speech, De Gaulle appealed to French soldiers, engineers and workers in UK to get in touch with him to continue the fight against Germany.