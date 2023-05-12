Scotland set to debut UK's first self-driving bus next week

A bus that will be used for the CAVForth autonomous bus service, AB1, is pictured during a press preview in Queensferry, Scotland on May 11, 2023.

Scotland is on the verge of a major transportation breakthrough as it prepares to launch the UK's first-ever driverless bus network. The driverless buses, equipped with cutting-edge technology, are scheduled to operate along a 14-mile route, with the ambitious goal of ferrying around 10,000 passengers each week.

Although drivers will be present on board, ready to intervene during emergencies, this driverless bus service will be the world's pioneering automated local bus system. Peter Stevens, the policy director of Stagecoach bus service, highlighted that while autonomous technology has undergone prior testing, this will be its first implementation in a registered local bus service. These buses can reach speeds of up to 50 miles per hour and will include safety drivers to comply with current UK regulations that do not yet permit fully autonomous vehicles.

When operating in autonomous mode, drivers will not be responsible for controlling the vehicle. Instead, a conductor will manage ticketing and passenger inquiries. The buses will be equipped with advanced systems, including artificial intelligence, enabling them to detect and prevent collisions with other road users. Optical cameras and radar will be utilized to scan the surroundings, ensuring the safety of pedestrians and other vehicles sharing the road.

The introduction of this driverless bus service is expected to bring numerous benefits. It will enhance safety standards, improve fuel efficiency, and provide passengers with an enhanced experience. Stevens emphasized that the automated system offers drivers an expanded field of vision, providing a 360-degree view, and boasts faster reaction times compared to Scotland set to debut UK's inaugural autonomous bus network in the upcoming week.to human drivers.

Furthermore, the buses will continually gather data and learn from their routes, paving the way for further advancements in autonomous travel.

This groundbreaking initiative in Scotland follows similar trials conducted in various parts of the world. South Korea conducted a driverless bus experiment aimed at familiarizing people with autonomous vehicles, while Malaga in Spain introduced a driverless electric bus. Singapore also launched a trial of self-driving buses earlier this year, underscoring the growing prominence of autonomous transportation across different regions globally.