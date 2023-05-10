'Vikings;: Lagertha actress becomes guest of Ukrainian president

Katheryn Winnick, the actress who rose to international fame with her stellar performances in hit TV series "Vikings", is currently visiting war ravaged Ukraine.

The actress met with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and visited the areas affected by the Russian attacks.

She has also founded a charitable organization The Winnick Foundation to support underserved women and children in need.

"As a proud Ukrainian, I am honored to be a guest of President Zelenskyy and our partners at UNITED24. This week in Ukraine has changed my life," she said at the start of her visit.

Sharing a picture of destruction in Irpin, the actress wrote, "I was overwhelmed by the destruction in Irpin, Ukriane, while visiting the area with United24. Seeing it with my own eyes made me realize how many families are suffering. All lives matter."She also asked her fans to support the people of Ukraine through her organization.





Winnick played the role of Lagertha in "Vikings".