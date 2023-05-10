Prince Harry knows there’s ‘little appetite’ for him beyond the sycophantic’ royal stories

Prince Harry is currently standing accused of stealing a ‘once in a lifetime’ chance from his kids Archie and Lilibet.
These claims and accusations have been issued by royal commentator Sarah Vine.
She's pointed out how, “While his brother’s three children stole the show, Harry’s two were thousands of miles away, denied their place in history.”
Quite apart from the personal tragedy of the situation, it inevitably raises the question of where Prince Harry goes from here.”
“He still has two books to deliver as part of his multi-million-pound deal with Penguin Random House. But what is there left for him to say?”
“As the Duchess of Sussex’s children’s book and podcast proved, there is little appetite beyond the couple’s sycophantic cheerleaders for the worthy, anodyne, virtue-signalling stuff.”
King Charles and Camilla were crowned on Saturday
Prince Harry went back to US 'pretty angry' after King Charles coronation
Kate Middleton reportedly believes enough time has lapsed since the feud, and Harry needs ‘waking up now’
King Charles dislikes Queen Camilla's continuous complains about son Prince Harry, source
Meghan Markle should not make contact with estranged father Thomas Markle or sister Samantha Markle, expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed by US TV host after King Charles' coronation