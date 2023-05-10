Prince Harry knows there’s ‘little appetite’ for him beyond the sycophantic’ royal stories

Prince Harry is currently standing accused of stealing a ‘once in a lifetime’ chance from his kids Archie and Lilibet.

These claims and accusations have been issued by royal commentator Sarah Vine.

She's pointed out how, “While his brother’s three children stole the show, Harry’s two were thousands of miles away, denied their place in history.”

Quite apart from the personal tragedy of the situation, it inevitably raises the question of where Prince Harry goes from here.”

“He still has two books to deliver as part of his multi-million-pound deal with Penguin Random House. But what is there left for him to say?”

“As the Duchess of Sussex’s children’s book and podcast proved, there is little appetite beyond the couple’s sycophantic cheerleaders for the worthy, anodyne, virtue-signalling stuff.”