Pedro Pascal joins cast f horror epic 'Weapons'

Pedro Pascal is joining the cast of New Line's horror movie Weapons

According to reports, Pedro Pascal has been chosen to star in the upcoming horror film Weapons from New Line Cinema.

The movie will be directed by Zach Cregger, who also helmed the hit horror-thriller Barbarian last year.

Cregger’s next horror movie, Weapons, is reported to be an “interrelated, multistory horror epic” and is said to be tonally similar to Magnolia, the 1999 drama by Paul Thomas Anderson.

After Cregger’s movie Barbarian became an unexpected hit last year, Weapons got the attention of Hollywood’s big production companies, who got into a bidding war over it. New Line Cinema ultimately won the bidding and will be the production studio for the film.

Pedro Pascal’s role in the movie is not yet confirmed, but the movie is expected to be the next big hit in the horror genre. Expectations are high for the movie as Zach Cregger is being paid eight figures to write and direct.

Meanwhile, Pedro Pascal has been the center of attention for millions of fans, who adore the actor. Pascal is being celebrated for his roles in The Mandalorian and HBO’s The Last of Us, which is based on Sony’s popular game of the same name.

The Last of Us has been renewed by HBO for another season and is expected to air by late 2024 or early 2025.