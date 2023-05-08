VIDEO: Babar Azam reacts to Imam-ul-Haq’s cryptic tweet

After Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq shared a cryptic tweet in the wake of being dropped out of the fourth and fifth one day international (ODI) game against the New Zealand, captain Babar Azam has shared his reaction after the team lost the last game on Sunday.



The 27-year-old cricketer had, just hours before the last ODI was to start, tweeted something that left netizens curious about the intentions behind his tweet.

“Life is an unexpected journey so never expect anything from anyone”. Be patient, Allah is watching!" the batter wrote.

Imam’s tweet was decoded as him calling the injustice towards him after being made to sit out two crucial matches in the ODI series against the Blackcaps.

Babar, on the other hand, when questioned regarding the tweet said that he is not aware about it.

“I haven’t seen my mobile to know what he has or hasn’t tweeted. Let’s see what he has tweeted,” he said, while addressing a presser in Karachi after the match.

He further added that there is no resentment in the team.

“Our team’s unity is quite good and will remain like that. If something happens in the family, we try keep it to ourselves and not let it get out. The boys don’t even act like that. There is trust in the team like a family,” the skipper said.

Babar further mentioned that the level of trust within the team is good and that Imam’s tweet had nothing to do with the match.

Earlier, too, Imam had spoken regarding fellow cricketers and against further experiments in the team.

Those within the cricket circles believe that Imam was benched for his comments during the presser.