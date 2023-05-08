Pakistan's top ODI ranking lost within 48 hours

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf stands with teammates after the completion of the over during the match in Rawalpindi on April 29, 2023. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Pakistan's reign at the top of the ICC Men's ODI Rankings proved short-lived as they lost the No. 1 spot just 48 hours after claiming it for the first time in history. The Asian powerhouse had celebrated their ascent to the pinnacle of the rankings with great enthusiasm, but their dreams were shattered when they failed to complete a clean sweep against New Zealand in the final ODI match held in Karachi on Sunday, May 7.

ICC ODI rankings as of May 7, 2023.—ICC website

Despite their strong performances throughout the series, Pakistan's hopes of maintaining their top ranking were dashed by New Zealand's determined efforts in the final encounter. The loss not only denied Pakistan a historic achievement but also saw them slip to the third position in the rankings. It was a bitter blow for the Pakistani team, who had hoped to solidify their standing as the world's leading ODI side. However, the dynamic nature of cricket ensures that no position is guaranteed, and the race for the top spot continues to be fiercely contested among the leading teams.

Pakistan's massive 102-run win against New Zealand propelled them to the No. 1 ranking in ODI cricket, surpassing India and Australia.



Pakistan's reign at the top of the ICC Men's ODI Rankings was short-lived as New Zealand's consolation win in the series finale sent them tumbling from the summit. The 47-run defeat dashed Pakistan's hopes of a series whitewash and dropped them to the No. 3 spot in the rankings. Currently, Australia leads with 113 points, followed closely by India at No. 2 with the same points. Pakistan now finds itself at No. 3 with 112 points, intensifying the competition for the top spot in the ODI World Cup year.

Although Pakistan secured a commanding 4-1 series victory, captain Babar admitted to falling short of their desired outcome. Opening batsman Will Young led New Zealand's charge with a blistering knock of 91 runs, while the entire batting unit contributed significantly. Despite Shaheen Afridi's three-wicket haul, Pakistan's batting faltered with early dismissals of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Agha Salman and Iftikhar Ahmed fought valiantly, but their efforts were in vain as Pakistan's chase fell short. New Zealand celebrated their first victory in the ODI series, marking a significant moment for the team.