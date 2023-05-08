Rose Hanbury, Prince William avoid each other at King Charles coronation

All eyes were on Prince William's alleged mistress Rose Hanbury at the King Charles III's Coronation on Saturday due to her alleged affair with Prince of Wales.

The British socialite has found herself in the media spotlight several times after being linked to a rumour of an affair with King Charles's eldest son Prince William.



King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony has been the most talked-about event of the year due to its gust list and a number of side-stories emanating from London.

Rose was among the attendees at the coronation, and many were attempting to find some evidence of the British socialite's presence at the landmark ceremony due to her alleged affair with the Prince of Wales.



"Where's Rose Hanbury?" a question was buzzing in social media as her relative closeness to the royal family is believed to ensure she's at the event with her husband being the lord-in-waiting to the King.

Rose, according to a social media account, was pictured next to her husband just behind the choir in Westminster Abbey. Not only was Hanbury's husband part of the ceremony, but her son was reportedly also involved too.

Kate and Rose were once close friends but reportedly had a falling out. Rose and Kate then became more distant from one another.



There were rumours that her presence at coronation could take away Kate Middleton's smile away. But, it did not happen as the Princess of Wales was all smiles and in high spirits throughout the ceremony.



It's because, William apparently shunned Rose to make his wife Kate Happy as he knew the Princess will be upset and won't focus on her coronation role if he meets or chats the British socialite.



Who Is Rose Hanbury?

Rose is wife of David George Philip Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, and her official title is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. She was described as a "beguiling socialite" and worked as a model before marrying David in 2009.

David, who has connections to the palace through his own high social status, counts King Charles among his friends. While, Rose also enjoys strong ties back to the royal family with her grandmother, Lady Elizabeth Lambart, reportedly serving as one of The Queen's bridesmaids at her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip.

She was considered very close friend to Prince William and Kate Middleton, but unsubstantiated claims that her connection to Prince of Wales was more than friendly set the internet on fire in 2019. It was also claimed that the prince was unfaithful to his wife during her third pregnancy.

In fact, since then, she has been referred to as the ‘rural rival’ to Kate and her husband. And the palace and Kate reportedly asked her husband to remove her from his circle of friends.