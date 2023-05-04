King Charles stepgrandsons to perform more duties than Prince Andrew and Harry

King Charles's estranged brother Prince Andrew and Prince Harry will attend the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, but will have nothing to do at the ceremony.

However, King Charles's step-grandsons will have more duties to perform than his estranged son and disgraced brother.



The Dukes will be seen but not heard on Saturday at Westminster Abbey as members of the British royal family.

The landmark ceremony, which will carry on some centuries-old traditions and embrace some more modern aspects of the monarchy. One of the key roles in the ceremony - the Pages of Honour - is being carried out by younger royals or members of Camilla's family.

The son of Camilla's daughter Laura and her husband Harry Lopes, Gus, carrying his grandmother's coronation robes at the event.

Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped down as senior working members of the royal family after the late Queen rejected their half-in, half-out proposal and denied them their Sussex Royal brand, while wishing them a "happy and peaceful new life."



Harry will attend the coronation alone, while Meghan Markle and their kids will remain in California.