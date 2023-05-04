Will Madiha Iman quit acting after marriage?

Pakistani actor Madiha Imam pose for a picture. — Instagram/@madihaimam

Pakistani actor Madiha Imam is the latest in the showbiz industry to get hitched and fans are wondering if she is planning to quit acting after her marriage.



The Dhaani actor started a new chapter of life after tying the knot with Moji Basar, it emerged on Wednesday.

Soon after the news of Imam's wedding went viral, she removed all her old posts — except for a few — from the photo and video-sharing app which left the fans curious.

A screengrab of Madiha Imam's Instagram account. — Instagram

The Ishq Jalebi starlet shared the pictures from her big day with fans on her official Instagram page.



“Remember us in your prayers as we embark on this new chapter of our lives,” Madiha wrote in the caption.

The bride looked stunning in long red flared maxi with silver stripes paired with a matching gharara and dupatta on her wedding.

The groom, who was not identified by the actor, wore a short kurta in off-white colour with matching pants.



However, it is not clear what prompted the artist to delete her Instagram posts.

Journalist Maliha Rehman also shared Madiha's post and congratulated her.

"The wedding pictures are so sweet. Also, along with the wedding announcement, @madihaimam has deleted all but three of the posts on her Instagram. Why, though? Will we continue to see her working on TV," Rehman wondered.

Madiha's fellow actors and fans congratulated also Madiha on her wedding.



“Simple & beautiful..MashaAllah [..] so happy for you Madihaa wishing you two all the happiness in the world InshaAllah,” actor Mawra Hocane said in the congratulatory message.

Likewise, other actors including Ayeza Khan, Momal Sheikh and others also extended best wishes to the fellow artist.

Madiha is known as one of the best actresses in Pakistan dramas.

She has acted in many TV dramas over the years and won the hearts of her fans with impressive acting skills. To make her Bollywood debut, Madiha travelled to India to work in Dear Maya.

She was born on February 8, 1991 in Karachi and earned widespread recognition for her roles in drama serials Heer and Dhaan.