Former Brazil President Bolsonaro's house searched by police

(FILES) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (C), accompanied by personal assistant army officer Mauro Cid (R), greets supporters cheering for him and his controversial ally, deputy Daniel Silveira, who Bolsonaro pardoned after the Supreme Court had sentenced him to prison time for his role leading a movement calling for the court to be overthrown, in Brasilia on May Day, on May 1, 2022.—AFP

Brazilian authorities conducted a search of Jair Bolsonaro's residence in Brasilia due to suspicions that he may have forged his COVID-19 vaccination documents in order to gain entry into the United States. During the operation, the police confiscated the mobile phones of Bolsonaro and his spouse and apprehended several of his associates.

Bolsonaro has denied any wrongdoing and is known for his opposition to vaccines, as well as his decision to keep his vaccination records confidential. Additionally, he has been criticized for spreading false information regarding the vaccine and its supposed side effects.

During the new government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, an official considered Bolsonaro's vaccination records to be a matter of public concern and made them public, which revealed that he had been vaccinated in 2021. Nevertheless, police have raised concerns that the record may have been forged and consequently carried out a search of his residence on Wednesday.

According to federal police, there are suspicions that fabricated information was added to the Brazilian Ministry of Health's Covid-19 vaccination records to enable individuals to obtain vaccination certificates for entry into the United States. Bolsonaro has denied tampering with any records during a statement he made after the search, stating that he did not falsify anything on his behalf.

Despite his claims, it's believed that false data was added to the records during his presidency between November and December 2021, around the same time that he travelled to Florida. Lula da Silva was inaugurated shortly after Bolsonaro's visit.

During his visit, the US has not commented on Bolsonaro's visa or vaccination records. Upon his return to Brazil on March 30th, Bolsonaro had to appear before the police twice in relation to two separate investigations. One investigation is looking into his supposed involvement in the storming of the Brazilian Congress by his supporters in January, while the other is examining his alleged illegal import and possession of expensive jewellery gifted to him and his wife by Saudi Arabia in 2019.