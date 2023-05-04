Villarreal's Champions League hopes suffer after draw with Valencia

Samuel Lino celebrates equalising for Valencia. AFP

Valencia has secured a 1-1 draw against Villarreal in their La Liga match on Wednesday.

Although this result may have saved Valencia from another defeat, they remain in the 17th spot and are just one point ahead of the relegation zone. Samuel Lino scored a crucial goal to cancel out Nicolas Jackson's opener, which allowed the hosts to avoid a fourth loss in six games.

Meanwhile, Espanyol and Getafe are still struggling at the bottom of the table. Both teams are three points behind Valencia, but have played one game less. This means that Valencia is still at risk of being relegated if they don't improve their performance in their upcoming matches.

The draw has also affected Villarreal's chances of qualifying for the Champions League. They are currently in fifth place and are seven points behind Real Sociedad in fourth place. Real Sociedad beat champions Real Madrid in a thrilling match on Tuesday, which means Villarreal missed out on a chance to close the gap on the top four teams.

Espanyol will visit Sevilla on Thursday, while Getafe will face Celta Vigo later on Wednesday. Both teams will be hoping to secure crucial wins that can keep them in the race for survival.

In other matches, Atletico Madrid will host Cadiz, who are currently in the 15th spot. Atletico Madrid needs a win to move above their rivals, Real Madrid, and take the second spot. With just a few games left in the season, every point counts, and Atletico Madrid will be hoping to take full advantage of this opportunity.