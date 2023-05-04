Swiatek to face Kudermetova in Madrid Open semifinal showdown. Twitter.

Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek, the reigning French Open champion, demonstrated her dominance in the Madrid Open quarterfinals on Wednesday.

With a swift 6-0, 6-3 victory over Petra Martic of Croatia, Swiatek showcased her world-class form and impressive court skills. It took her just 63 minutes to claim her spot in the semi-finals.

The match was a completely one-sided affair, with Swiatek losing only eight points in the first set. Martic struggled to match Swiatek's pace and accuracy, and her defeat was inevitable. In the second set, Swiatek managed to break Martic's serve, and that proved to be the only advantage she needed to secure the win.

This victory marks Swiatek's fifth consecutive WTA Tour semi-final appearance, and she looks to be in prime form to take on her next opponent. On Thursday, she will face off against the 12th seed Veronika Kudermetova of Russia, who defeated fellow Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in her quarterfinal match.

Swiatek, who is currently ranked as the world number one, is playing in the Madrid Open for only the second time in her career. However, she has already established herself as a strong contender in the tournament, and her impressive performance so far has solidified her status as a top player in the sport.

Fans and experts alike are eagerly anticipating Swiatek's next match, as she continues to show why she is considered one of the best players in the game. If she can maintain her current form, Swiatek is poised to go all the way and claim the Madrid Open title.