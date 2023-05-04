Ben Affleck eyed nuanced 'Batman'

Ben Affleck has revealed his plans for the now-canceled Batman movie was a layered version instead of a black-and-white story.

During Zack Snyder's Full Circle fan event, the Oscar winner said, "There were a number of [ideas] that I was kind of exploring," adding, "And, the plans were to make interesting, nuanced, complex characters, in particular to [Deathstroke]."



"Either you do a kind of massive one villain that is so formidable you just can't imagine how your protagonist is going to be able to overcome it," he explained. "Or you have to really sort of populate kind of [like] Injustice, these big group villains, where you have to get all these different characters," the 50-year-old added.

Affleck also said he eyed the DC sharpshooter villain as a 'subtle' adversary.

"So, I was at the time really trying to hone in and focus on that character and get into depth and detail about it to make him seem as impressive as I felt there was the opportunity to do," the Argo star said.

Previously, Warner Bros. revealed their plans to put the Air filmmaker in charge of directing and starring the standalone movie.

However, the Flash star left the project over a script disagreement.

Speaking to IGN, the Deep Water star said the script did not satisfy him.

"That was part of the problem," Affleck continued. "We worked on the script, I was trying to figure out how to crack it, and I was never happy enough with it where I thought it was worth going out and making it because I just didn't want to do a version that I wasn't really excited by, so I still don't know."