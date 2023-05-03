Vivek Agnihotri records podcast with Sudhir Mishra

Vivek Agnihotri reveals he has recorded a podcast with Sudhir Mishra

Filmmaker and author Vivek Agnihotri recently recorded a podcast with renowned filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, and fans are eagerly waiting for its release. Agnihotri took to social media to share a picture of himself and Mishra during the recording session and expressed his excitement for the upcoming podcast.

Agnihotri is known for his films such as The Tashkent Files, Buddha in a Traffic Jam, and Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets. He is also the author of several books, including Urban Naxals: The Making of Buddha in a Traffic Jam. Mishra, on the other hand, is known for his critically acclaimed films such as Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Chameli, and Yeh Saali Zindagi.

The podcast is expected to be a conversation between the two filmmakers, with discussions about their experiences in the film industry and their views on various topics. Fans have expressed their excitement for the podcast on social media, with many eagerly waiting for its release.

Agnihotri has been vocal about his views on various social and political issues and has often been the subject of controversies. However, his work has been appreciated by many, and he has a loyal fan following.

Mishra, on the other hand, is known for his realistic and socially relevant films, and is widely respected in the film industry. The conversation between the two filmmakers is expected to be insightful and thought-provoking, and fans are eagerly waiting for it to be released.

The release date for the podcast has not been announced yet, but fans are hoping that it will be available soon. It will be interesting to see what the two filmmakers discuss in the podcast and how their views differ or align with each other.