Lionel Messi's PSG future hangs in balance after suspension.

Paris Saint-Germain has suspended its captain, Lionel Messi, for two weeks without pay after he travelled to Saudi Arabia without the club's permission.

The Argentine player had reportedly asked for permission to carry out commercial work but was refused. The 35-year-old is also a tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia. Messi's contract with PSG expires this summer, and there have been reports that Barcelona is interested in re-signing him.

PSG fans appear to be in agreement with the club's decision, and it is believed that Messi's contract will not be renewed.

Although PSG officials see Messi's suspension as nothing unusual, they have made it clear that the future direction of the club involves younger players. It is also a sign of the club's zero-tolerance approach to discipline.

In addition to missing the next two Ligue 1 matches, Messi's absence means he will not be present to witness PSG's attempts to secure a ninth league title in 11 seasons. Messi has scored 31 goals and provided 34 assists in 71 games in all competitions for PSG, helping the club win the Ligue 1 title last season.

Barcelona has been trying to make Messi a contract offer this summer, but it may not be easy as they have been charged by LaLiga for breaching their spending limits for the 2021-22 season.

Although the Christensen fine has been successfully appealed, Barca is at the very limit of what they can spend and may have to sell players to accommodate Messi's return. Nonetheless, the club is optimistic and buoyed by the lack of progress in Messi's contract talks with PSG. However, the Barcelona manager, Xavi, has stated that it is too soon to speculate about Messi's return to the club.

Meanwhile, Messi has been offered a one-year deal worth a reported £400m to play for Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, though there is no indication whether this offer had any connection to his recent trip.