Ed Sheeran recalls grief: 'It just took over my life'

Ed Sheeran revealed his life's tough phase where he faced never-imagined emotional damage.

The famous musician unveiled his life's low point in the upcoming Disney+ docuseries Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All where he revealed in February 2022, her wife's cancer was diagnosed, while his close friend, Jamal Edwards, also died in the same month.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get to February and be like, ‘This is a great month," adding, “That was a horrible, horrible month. Life hasn’t moved on for me yet, and I don’t actually think it will.”

The Bad Habits singer revealed that his wife's cancer was discovered when she was in her six-month into her pregnancy.

“Cherry had gone to have her lump taken out, and I kept saying … that it was just a lump and not to worry and that it was all good. And then [when] I was rehearsing, ‘I remember getting a call from [Cherry] being like, ‘Yeah, it’s not.’ ”



He said, “The doctor was basically like, ‘This is really bad,’ adding, “There were no treatment plans that worked with a six-month pregnancy.”

Following, Edwards's demise news just at 31 emotionally shocked the singer.

“I’d never been to a burial,” Sheeran added. “Suddenly, someone hands you a shovel, and then suddenly you’re putting dirt on your mate’s grave, and it’s very, like, real. It’s very, very real.”

The Grammy winner said, “in a kinda chaotic storm where you’re just trying to stay level,” he says. “Like, I hadn’t really grown up until I felt grief. Loss — it just took over my life.”