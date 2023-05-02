Gisele Bündchen feels like ‘herself’ attending Met Gala after split from Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen stunned in her Chanel gown as she stepped out solo for fashion’s biggest night on Monday, May 1st, 2023 for 2023 Met Gala.
The Brazilian supermodel, 42, seemed thrilled at the event as she posed gleefully for the cameras.
This was the former Victoria Secret model’s first appearance after she split from her husband of 13 years, Tom Brady. While the model has attended the event since 2003, after her debut with the NFL athlete back in 2008, she appeared for the coveted event together.
So, after 14 years, the mother the supermodel attended the charity event by herself.
According to a source cited by People Magazine, Bündchen is back to being herself after her heartbreaking divorce.
“She’s back to herself, she’s good, she’s happy, she’s doing lots of good things,” the insider told the outlet. “She’s back to work. [When she was with Tom,] she was just focusing on being a mom. With all their moves [because he changed teams] and everything, you have to be in mom mode.”
The source added, “She’s really happy just enjoying her new chapter.”
Earlier this year, in her Vanity Fair cover story, the model shared some insight into her divorce from Brady stating that it was a “death of [her] dream.”
“It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?” she confessed. She also noted that the ending of her “dream” was “heartbreaking.”
“I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid. I think it’s beautiful to believe in that. I mean, I’m so grateful I did. You give everything you got to achieve your dream,” she added. “You give a hundred percent of yourself, and it’s heartbreaking when it doesn’t end up the way you hoped for, and worked for, but you can only do your part.”
The ex-couple share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Whereas, Brady is also the father of son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.
