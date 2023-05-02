Jenna Ortega’s 2023 Met Gala debut look is a nod to hit Netflix show ‘Wednesday’

Jenna Ortega, popularly known for playing the titular Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix series, channelled her gothic persona on the red carpet of Met Gala 2023 on Monday, May 1st, 2023.



The young actress arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art to honour late legendary long-time Chanel fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. Her look featured her go-to gothcore aesthetic.

This year’s theme for the coveted was charity event was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ which is why many of the attendees were in ensembles of black and white, the designer’s signature hues.

Designed by Thom Browne, Ortega’s high-fashion Victoriana look featured a waist-cinching lace-up corset that fitted the actor like a glove, as well as the preppy details of knee-high sheer black socks, black-and-white patent heeled brogues, and the dramatic silhouette of the skirt, which erupted into ruffles that swept behind her along the cream-colored carpet, via Vogue.

This is not the first time the actress, 20, was spotted in a goth look. Last month, the Scream star told the outlet about the respect that she has for goth culture.

“I’ve always respected goth culture,” she said. “I’ve always had a darker sense of humour, but I never felt like I was able to express that. Now I feel like I can embrace those qualities in myself.”

As for her usual style, the actress admitted that her Wednesday character has seemed to influence her style. In a recent interview with InStyle, she explained that she does think “Wednesday changed my taste a lot. I have a hard time getting her off of me, at least clothing-wise.”

She added, “It’s also something that I've always wanted to do. I just never felt like I could. I feel like there were always a lot of voices and opinions that I used to place too much value in.”