Ali Zafar’s ‘political hoodie’ sparks speculations on social media

Renowned singer was spotted wearing jacket inscribed with election symbols — Twitter/AliZafarsays

Renowned singer and actor Ali Zafar has rebutted the social media reports claiming that he has joined a political party after his picture-wearing hoodie inscribed with election symbols went viral on social media.

A picture of the celebrity wearing a hoodie inscribed with a political slogan and images of a lion and bat, election symbols of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), respectively, sparked the speculations.

The social media users shared the image, claiming that Ali Zafar has joined the PML-N.

Taking to Twitter, the singer clarified that he was wearing a red jacket at the concert in Toronto last night.

“Yaar so many messages as I turn on my phone in Vancouver inquiring about if I have joined any party,” he wrote in the tweet.

He said the much-talked image he wore at the concert was from a brand named “Raasta” that “uses local symbols and desi [local] catchphrases for aesthetic purposes”.

“The same hoodie had a balla [bat] and a teer [arrow] also. Just wore it casually as he’d sent a gift,” he said

“Next time I will even wear a vest cautiously,” he wrote sarcastically.

In another tweet, he also lamented that it is not appropriate to politicise and make everything controversial without verification.

In a video message, the renowned celebrity said that election symbols of other political parties are also inscribed on the hoodie.

He said the political slogan “Sher Aya Sher Aya” of the PML-N was also written on the hoodie, asking his followers not to make things controversial.