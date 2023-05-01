Anupam Kher recalls meeting Kirron Kher when she was still married to first husband

Anupam Kher reminisces the first time he saw Kirron Kher

Actor Anupam Kher recently spoke about his first meeting with his wife, Kirron Kher, revealing that he had met her when she was still married to her first husband.

In an interview, Kher shared that he had first met Kirron when she was performing in a play in Chandigarh, where he was studying. He was struck by her performance and was introduced to her by a friend.

However, at the time, Kirron was already married to businessman Gautam Berry. Kher stated that he had no romantic interest in her at the time, but they had become good friends.

He went on to reveal that they had reconnected several years later when they were both in Mumbai, and that was when their romantic relationship had begun to develop. Kher stated that he had spoken to Berry about his feelings for Kirron before pursuing her.

Kirron and Kher eventually got married in 1985, and have been together for over three decades. The couple has worked together on several projects, including the critically acclaimed film "Khamosh Paani" and the TV show "Kuchh Dil Ne Kaha."