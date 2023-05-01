Queen Camilla set to wear Queen Elizabeth’s Robe of Estate on Coronation day

Queen Consort Camilla is set to take on the crown on the upcoming Coronation ceremony on May 6th, 2023.



For the historic event, the 75-year-old royal will be subtly giving a tribute to her predecessor, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Camilla, 75, and Charles, 74, will follow by each wearing two sets of robes during the service. Their respective Robes of State are worn on arrival to the cathedral, while the Robes of Estate are worn on departure and personalised in design.

According to a Saturday, April 29, post on the royal family’s website, the queen consort will wear the Robe of State that was “originally made for” Elizabeth in 1953 for her own coronation, via Us Weekly.

Made in crimson-hued velvet, the robe was conserved by Ede and Ravenscroft robemakers.

However, at the end of the service, Camilla will swap Elizabeth’s robe for a new Robe of Estate. The robe is hand-embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework.

The Robe of Estate will match Charles’ which will be in a rich purple shade. In the video shared onto social media, the clip showcased embroidered details representing the couple’s “affection for the natural world” and commitment to environmental issues.

Moreover, Camilla’s tiara for the Coronation will also include some elements that will honour the late Queen.

Buckingham Palace announced in a statement earlier this year that Camilla will be wearing Queen Mary’s Crown after some modifications. After some alterations, the headpiece will include the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds. The stones were part of Queen Elizabeth II’s personal jewellery collection.