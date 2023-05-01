'Racist' Prince Harry did not mature 'one bit' after 'Nazi debacle'

Prince Harry is dishing out about the time he was ridiculed for passing racist remarks for fellow mate.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he was torn down by the press over a viral video of himself calling his Pakistani friend, Ahmed Raza Khan, a ‘Paki’

Harry recalls how he was humiliated for making the mistake, thereby reminding the world of his Nazi uniform for a party years ago.

The public at the time commented: “I’d learned nothing, people said. I’d not matured one bit after the Nazi debacle, people said. Prince Harry is worse than a thicko, they said, worse than a party boy—he’s a racist.”

Harry adds: “My father’s office issued an apology on my behalf. I wanted to issue one as well, but courtiers advised against it. Not the best strategy, sir. To hell with strategy. I didn’t care about strategy. I cared about people not thinking I was a racist. I cared about not being a racist. Above all, I cared about Ahmed. I connected with him directly, apologized. He said he knew I wasn’t a racist. No big deal.