K-pop band Stray Kids’ Felix reacts to Jimin’s shout-out

Felix from the K-pop group Stray Kids revealed his thoughts on the shout-out he received from Jimin of BTS. The moment took place during Jimin’s promotion of his solo debut album Face.

The singer appeared on an episode from PIXID where he pretended to be a K-pop fan. When he found out one of the people in the episode was a fan of Stray Kids and their favourite member was Felix, he gave a shoutout to the rapper. He complimented his deep voice and said their album Maniac was “legendary.”

He also joked about taking her back from them, since she used to be a fan of BTS before Stray Kids. “Yongbok-nim! I’m not taking her from you… She left home so I’m just taking her back for a bit. Please be understanding.”

Felix revealed that he was very touched that Jimin had mentioned his name and that he was taken aback when watching the video.