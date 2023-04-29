Chris Pratt peeks into past Marvel rejections

Chris Pratt auditioned for a string of Marvel roles, including Thor, but failed each time before landing the Guardians of the Galaxy part.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Guardians star said, “I auditioned for Thor, but not even to be Thor – but to be one of the sidekick guys, and I didn’t get a callback.“



The Terminal List actor added, “Usually they give you a little bit of feedback, and I remember the casting director goes, ‘Wow. You really made a big choice there.’ Which is code for like, ‘Hey, dial back the acting there, guy.’”

“It got to the point where I was never gonna audition for Marvel again,” he continued. “I was like, ‘This is stupid; I’m never gonna be in a Marvel movie.'”

Later, the 43-year-old revealed her past Marvel audition roles, “I mean, all of them. Anything that came out that needed a guy that even remotely looked like me, I auditioned for in some way or another.

And I would either submit a tape, and they would say, ‘No, we don’t need to see him,’ or I would get there and see them, and they’d go, ‘No, that’s the last time we need to see you."