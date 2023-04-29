Kate Middleton to wear ‘iconic heirloom’ from Princess Diana’s collection for Coronation

Kate Middleton may have plans to honour her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, with her Coronation outfit.

According to Ben Roberts, the managing director of Clogau and an authority on royal jewellery, the upcoming historic event will feature a variety of jewels that has a deeper meaning behind it.

“At such a prestigious event, attendees and members of the Royal Family will be carefully selecting the very best of their jewellery collections to show off their sparkles, whilst ensuring they keep within the dress code and royal tradition,” he told Express.co.uk.

He went on to add that the Princess of Wales, 41, must have a specific jewellery in mind apart from the sapphire and diamond ring she was presented at the time of her engagement to Prince William in 2010.

“Princess Catherine knows exactly how to add sparkle to her royal outfits with some of the Royal Family’s most iconic heirlooms and we expect to see several nods to honour Princess Diana,” he explained

“Ever-respectful Kate may want to include pieces from Princess Diana’s famed sapphire suite, such as the diamond and sapphire pendant and earrings that were designed to match Diana’s (and later Kate’s) engagement ring.”

Ben shared that the pieces were originally received as a wedding gift from the Saudi Royal Family in 1981.

While it is still being speculated whether Kate will be wearing a tiara at the Coronation, Ben suggested that the royal could wear a favourite diadem of the late Queen’s.

“Some royal jewellery we predict to see glittering at Westminster Abbey is the Grand Duchess Vladimir Tiara, which was one of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite pieces,” Ben elucidated.

“This dazzling tiara is a symbolic piece that could be worn beautifully by Catherine, Princess of Wales, to mark her new, more senior title, as well as pay respects to the late Queen.”