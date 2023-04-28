Bradley Cooper thinks of 'Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3' as an 'emotional' film

Bradley Cooper has also been a part of DC Comics by featuring in 'Rocket Racoon'

Bradley Cooper admits that he cried watching Marvel's Guardians of Galaxy Vol.3.

Hangover actor spoke to Ash Crossan of Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of the film where he accepted that he cried watching the Sci-Fi. What made him more emotional was when he saw Rocket’s story being unfold in the film.

Bradley, while mentioning the director, said: "He did talk to me about that initially too, that he had this sort of end game for Rocket, and us learning about his origin.”

He further added: "You never know if that's actually gonna happen, and then low and behold, we get to this third script and I read it, and I go, 'Oh my gosh that's exactly what he talked about.'"

Cooper continued saying: "It was - emotional is the right word. I watched a cut of it a while ago, and I cried pretty hard. I mean, it's pretty hardcore. Little Rocket -- he went through a lot, dude. He went through a lot."

Guardian of Galaxy Vol. 3 is slated to release worldwide on May 5.