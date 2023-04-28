Orlando Bloom is proud of Katy Perry for doing 'historical' concert at King coronation

Orlando Bloom is expressing his pride in Katy Perry, who is set to perform at King Charles coronation.
Speaking to ET Online, the star fawned over the mother of his daughter.
"I'm not gonna make it there, sadly, but she's representing which is cool. She does those big, historical things. It's wonderful. She sang for the president too. She does that."
Orlando then joked: "Who's left? Maybe the pope. So yeah, it's exciting."
Discussing her official invite, she told Extra: " It was very regal, it was like a cursive I have never seen [before]… I loved it."
