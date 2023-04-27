K-pop band Fifty Fifty 2nd female group to hit Top 50 of Billboard Hot 100

They previously became the fastest ever K-pop group to have made it to the chart

K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty are now the second female K-pop group to enter the Top 50 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. They are also the fastest girl group to have achieved the feat.

They previously became the fastest ever K-pop group to have made it to the chart by debuting at 100 only four months after their debut.

Their hit track Cupid has been steadily climbing upwards ever since, and on their fifth consecutive week on the list, they hit No. 50.

This makes them the third K-pop group to have reached the Top 50 after Blackpink and BTS and they are also the quickest to have done so.

They also made their way to the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart for the first time, rising to No. 9 along with holding No. 10 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.