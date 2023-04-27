Bhumika Chawla Reveals She Was Offered a Role in "Bajirao Mastani" After "Tere Naam,"

Bhumika Chawla Reveals She Was Supposed to Star in Bajirao Mastani After Tere Naam

Actress Bhumika Chawla recently revealed that she was offered a role in the 2015 historical drama "Bajirao Mastani" after her successful performance in the 2003 romantic drama "Tere Naam." However, due to personal reasons, she had to turn down the offer, and the role eventually went to actress Priyanka Chopra.

In a recent interview, Chawla shared that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had approached her for the role of Mastani, the warrior princess who falls in love with the Maratha warrior Bajirao. However, Chawla had to decline the offer due to personal reasons and other commitments.

Chawla also spoke about her experience of working with Bhansali in the past, when she was offered a role in the 2002 film "Devdas." However, she was unable to take up the role due to date issues.

Despite not being a part of "Bajirao Mastani," Chawla expressed her admiration for the film and its success. She also stated that she hopes to work with Bhansali in the future, and that she has no regrets about the decisions she made in her career.