Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks 'ethereal' in latest pictures, fans call her 'most beautiful ever'

Abhishek Bachchan also reacts on the pictures

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks drop-dead gorgeous in new pictures.

Not only the fans, but her husband Abhishek Bachchan and other celebrities could not resist reacting on the photos.

The Devdas actress added pictures on her Instagram handle by simply dropping a red heart in the caption. She looked regal wearing a heavy white ensemble by designer Manish Malhotra. She wore a statement necklace and earrings along with the dress. She straightened her hair and opted for a heavy make-up look.

Abhishek, after watching these pictures, went crazy and reacted on the post with a red heart emoticon. Meanwhile, Manish also dropped red hearts on the pictures. Singer Harshdeep Kaur commented “Ethereal”.



Apart from celebrities, fans are also going crazy over the new post. One of the fans commented: “Most beautiful ever.” Meanwhile, another fan wrote: “How can someone be that beautiful, just wowwww!”

As per Pinkvilla, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently promoting her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan 2 which is slated to release in cinemas on April 28. It also features Prakash Raj in a key role.