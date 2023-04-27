Ronaldo set to leave Al Nassr for Real Madrid ambassador role. sportsunfold.com

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese football superstar, has reportedly made the decision to leave Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, as Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has offered him a non-playing role at his former club.

According to a report by El Nacional, Ronaldo, who is 38 years old, had expressed his desire to stay in Europe and had attempted to secure a return to Real Madrid after leaving Manchester United in January.

The renowned striker had enjoyed a successful stint at the Bernabeu during his nine seasons there, scoring 450 goals and providing 131 assists in 438 games.

However, Perez had reportedly blocked Ronaldo's potential return to the club. Despite this, the player reportedly misses his time in Madrid and has now been offered a position as a club ambassador or to be part of their sports organization chart.

The offer comes as Ronaldo has been impressing in the Saudi Pro League, with 11 goals in 14 games across competitions for Al Nassr. Therefore, while it seems unlikely that Ronaldo will retire anytime soon, he may have a job waiting for him at Real Madrid once he does.

The question remains, however, as to which club will be next for Ronaldo in his playing career. Currently on a reported €200 million per year with Al Nassr, his contract is set to expire in 2024.

Rudi Garcia, the club's former manager, has insisted that Ronaldo would be heading back to Europe and wouldn't end his career at Al Nassr's Mrsool Park.

Ronaldo's decision to leave Saudi Arabia may come as a surprise to some, but it seems that he is keen to secure a future in Europe. His impressive track record, coupled with Perez's offer of an ambassadorial role, may be enough to see him make a return to Real Madrid in a different capacity.