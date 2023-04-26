Case Filed Against Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Allegedly 'Hurting' Bengali Community with Ad Representation

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Faces Legal Action for Allegedly 'Hurting' Bengali Community with Clothing Ad

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has landed in legal trouble as a case has been filed against him for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Bengali community with an advertisement. The complaint has been filed by a group of individuals who claim that the ad, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has portrayed the Bengali community in a negative light and has hurt their sentiments.

The advertisement in question shows Nawazuddin Siddiqui endorsing a popular brand of pan masala. In the ad, he is seen portraying a Bengali character with a heavy Bengali accent and mannerisms, which the complainants allege is derogatory and caricatured representation of the Bengali community.

The complainants have filed a case against Nawazuddin Siddiqui under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), among others.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for his versatile acting skills and critically acclaimed performances, has not yet responded to the allegations or made any public statement on the matter.