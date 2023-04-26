Erdogan interrupts live TV interview and leaves. Screengrab of a Twitter video

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan abruptly interrupted a live television interview on Tuesday due to a stomach bug, only to return 15 minutes later to apologise.

Erdogan, who is 69 years old, had given three campaign speeches earlier in the day, ahead of a critical parliamentary and presidential election on May 14.

Erdogan was scheduled to end the night with a joint interview on Ulke TV and Kanal 7. However, his appearance was delayed by more than 90 minutes, and ten minutes into the show, the broadcast cut off in the middle of a question. The camera shook and the reporter asking the question stood up from his chair.

An unidentified voice could be heard off-camera saying "Oh wow." Erdogan returned to the interview approximately 15 minutes later, apologising for getting sick.

"Yesterday and today were hard work. That's why I got a stomach flu," he explained. "At one point, I wondered if it would be misunderstood if we canceled the programme. But we promised. I ask for your and our audience's forgiveness."

Erdogan's face appeared tired, and his eyes seemed to water as he spoke. He answered a few more questions before ending the broadcast. Erdogan and his Islamic-rooted party have been in power for 20 years, but the upcoming election poses a significant challenge for him.

Polls show Erdogan running neck-and-neck or losing to opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu. In response to the episode, Kilicdaroglu tweeted, "I convey my best wishes to Mr. Erdogan."

The Turkish president's abrupt interruption during the live television interview and his subsequent return to apologise was a significant moment in the campaign leading up to the parliamentary and presidential election. Erdogan's health scare and the neck-and-neck race suggest that this election is one of his toughest challenges yet.