VIDEO: Sharjah Cricket Stadium renames stand after Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar





People stand near a painting of Indian former international cricketer Sachin Tendulkar made on the occasion of his 50th birthday, in Mumbai on April 24, 2023.— AFP

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium, located in the United Arab Emirates, has paid tribute to one of cricket's greatest legends, Sachin Tendulkar, by renaming the West Stand after him, local Indian media reported.

The renaming took place in a special ceremony on Sachin's 50th birthday, on Monday. The West Stand will now be known as the "Sachin Tendulkar Stand."

Sachin's achievements in the sport are numerous, and his 25-year-old record of back-to-back centuries against Australia during the "Desert Storm" match in 1998 at the Sharjah stadium is one of the most celebrated. The two hundreds, which were scored in the final of the Coca-Cola Cup, are remembered to this day and have been recorded as a veritable "Desert Storm" in the books.



Tendulkar, who has scored 49 hundreds in ODIs across 34 stadiums, holds Sharjah Cricket Stadium close to his heart. His fans worldwide celebrate the twin hundreds he scored at the stadium in April 1998.

While Sachin couldn't be present for the renaming ceremony due to prior commitments, he expressed his gratitude and love for the Sharjah stadium in a message. "Playing in Sharjah has always been a magnificent experience. From the electrifying atmosphere to the love, affection and support, Sharjah has been a special venue for Indian cricket fans and lovers of the game from around the globe,” he said. He also thanked the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and its CEO, Khalaf Bukhatir, for their kind gesture.

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which holds the Guinness record for most One-Day internationals played (244), including some of the most memorable moments in cricketing history, has paid tribute to many great players over the years.

The CEO, Khalaf Bukhatir, said that renaming the West Stand after Sachin was the stadium's small way of expressing their gratitude to the cricket legend for his contribution to the game.

In addition to the renaming of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium's West Stand, a gate named after Sachin was unveiled at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Monday, on his 50th birthday. Sachin's legacy and contribution to the sport continue to be celebrated worldwide, and these gestures are a testament to his impact and influence on cricket.