Kate Middleton visits Baby Bank amid pregnancy rumours

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has visited the Baby Bank in Windsor to hear about the crucial work the organisation carries out to support families in need from Windsor, Maidenhead, Slough, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and the surrounding areas.



Kate Middleton’s visit comes amid reports the Princess is expecting her fourth child with Prince William.

The Baby Bank was founded in 2015 by two mothers from Windsor and strives to provide essential items to families facing financial hardship.

Since its opening, the Baby Bank has supported over 21,500 individuals and have seen a year-on-year increase in referrals.

During her visit to the Bay Bank, the Princess met volunteers and took part in sorting donations and packing referrals, and heard how the organisations works with local partners, including health visitors and midwives to provide support to families in need.

She has been a long-standing supporter of baby banks having visited many across the country.

In the summer of 2020, the Princess also brought together nineteen British brands and retailers to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks nationwide, operated by Little Village, Baby Basics and AberNecessities.