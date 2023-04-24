Shawn Mendes hints at rekindling romance with Camila Cabello after Coachella 2023

Shawn Mendes has sparked romance rumors with his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello after they were spotted together at the 2023 Coachella festival.

The Treat You Better singer, 24, took the internet by storm after he was spotted picking up flowers ahead of a date night with his recently on-again girlfriend.

The fan-favorite pair, who rekindled their romance at Coachella music festival last week, had a romantic night together in Los Angeles on Friday.

Shawn appeared in good spirits as he was clicked carrying a gorgeous bouquet of flowers into his SUV. He also carried a bundle of firewood and grocery bags as he walked toward his vehicle.

Cabello, on the other hand, went incognito as she headed to her Senorita beau’s West Hollywood residence. She sported an orange tracksuit with the hood over her head.

Shawn and Cabello sparked reconciliation rumors last week when they were spotted kissing passionately at the grand musical festival in Indio, Calif.

Reps for Shawn and Cabello have not yet responded to reconciliation rumors.