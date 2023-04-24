Ben Affleck feels disappointed seeing Jennifer Lopez promote alcohol drinks that 'nearly ruined his life'

Ben Affleck reportedly hates seeing his wife Jennifer Lopez promoting her alcohol brand knowing full well how they nearly "ruined his life."

Following the launch of her alcohol drink, Delola, many JLo fans took to social media to call the singer-actor out over her new venture especially because she’s a non-drinker.

Others also bashed her while pointing out the Air director’s struggle with being an alcoholic and how he has been in an out of rehab over the years.

“A lot of people think this is in very bad taste,” an insider told Heat Magazine. “Ben’s trying hard to stay sober and has difficult days like every recovering alcoholic.”

“He would prefer if booze wasn’t in the house at all, but has to sit back and watch Jen work on this project. The whole thing feels inappropriate,” the insider added.

The Shotgun Wedding star even revealed that the design of her Italian coast-inspired beverage was inspired by her husband, saying, “On the actual bottle, I put two lions – Ben and I are both Leos.”

“She’s just putting her name to a marketable product – she sees no issue with it,” the insider spoke of how Lopez has been unaffected by the criticism.

As for Affleck, the insider said, “So far, Ben’s shown remarkable willpower, but he can’t help but feel let down, watching his wife promoting something that nearly ruined his life.”